A special physical Holiday Edition of the popular video game 'The Grinch: Christmas Adventures' is on the way before the 2024 festive season.

The new edition of the 2023 2D platformer title will come with a set of four collectible postcards boasting artwork inspired by Dr. Seuss's classic tome 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!'.

The game will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms

Players will "Complete puzzles to unlock special abilities and gadgets that include snowballs to freeze creatures in your way, including a Santa disguise for stealthy sneaking, a lasso candy cane, and a jumping jetpack. Speed up your devious antics by traversing parts of Who-ville on a sleigh or snowboard. As the story progresses, players will discover the spirit of Christmas and help the Grinch’s heart grow three sizes."

Stephanie Malham, CEO, Outright Games Ltd, said: “The Grinch is a holiday classic that continues to delight audiences of all ages. With this special physical holiday edition and beautiful postcards, we wanted to give fans a wonderful new way to celebrate the magic of Dr. Seuss' imaginative world."

The physical holiday edition of 'The Grinch: Christmas Adventures' will be available on 4 October 2024.