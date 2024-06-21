Kevin Costner loves the idea of falling in love again.

The ‘Yellowstone’ actor, 69, was recently linked with singer Jewel, 50, after the pair were spotted on several occasions looking comfortable with each other – but he recently denied they were an item and has now said he is open to finding romance a year after filing for divorce from 50-year-old Christine Baumgartner after 18 years of marriage.

He told People: “I think everybody would like to be in love. There’s such a good feeling that’s associated with that.

“It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility.”

Despite the bitter fall-out over money after his split from handbag designer Christine, ‘The Bodyguard’ star Kevin said he is “not going to let anything harden (his) heart”.

He said about focusing on his seven children – Annie, 40, Lily, 37, Joe, 36, Liam, 27, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and 14-year-old Grace – to get him through tough times: “You just keep talking, you keep coaching (the kids), you keep interested in what they’re interested in… I had to.

“It’s really about the children. I am still teaching my kids. And by the way, I’m still learning.”

Sources told TMZ when Kevin and Jewel were linked in December their relationship was “rather new”.

Kevin told ‘The Howard Stern Show’ earlier this week when quizzed on their relationship: “Jewel and I are friends – we’ve never gone out. She’s special, and I don’t want these rumours to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have.”

But Kevin admitted the singer is “beautiful enough to go out with”.

The actor added the pair met on billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s private island in 2023, where the ‘Who Will Save Your Soul’ singer held her Inspiring Children Foundation tennis fundraiser.

He said they had “tremendous conversations” but left the island as friends and nothing more.

Jewel is mother to 12-year-old son Kase and was previously married to actor Ty Murray, 54, from 2008 to 2014.