Ruby Wax has recalled her "car crash" interview with "snide" Madonna.

The 71-year-old comedian and television personalty interviewed The Queen of Pop, 65, on camera for the BBC to promote her 'Bedtime Stories' album in 1994, and she has branded the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker dishonest.

Ruby told Heat magazine: "She kept saying which camera she wanted. I had to make sure she wasn't insulted, because she was ready for an insult or a hardball question to be thrown. She was totally defensive, and that's not a way to do an interview."

The author tried to make light of the situation by cracking jokes but it didn't make it any easier.

Asked how she coped through the challenging chat, she explained: "I tried to make her laugh and then I tried to take her seriously, except I was doing an entertainment show, so I had to keep it funny. She was answering me in a kind-of snide way and not being honest.

"I can only be honest, so it was a car crash. I think, in the end, she thought I was funny in a goofy kind of way. But she couldn't get serious."

Ruby went into the interview thinking she would get on like a house of fire with the 'Vogue' singer.

She previously shared on 'The Matt Lucas Awards' show: “I thought we were going to bond but she hated me on sight.”

At the end of the disastrous interview, the funny woman put Madonna's underwear on her head.

She recalled “She left her handbag so I rifled through it and found some of her underpants and put them on my head and started doing some comedy. Madonna looked into the room and saw it. She has never called me since.

“As for her pants, they were like a piece of dental floss with some cotton and some frills.”