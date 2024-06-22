Justin Timberlake admitted that he has been through a "tough week" as he thanked fans at his first concert since his arrest.

The 43-year-old star was apprehended earlier this week on charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and appeared to express regret about the incident during his performance in Chicago on Friday (21.06.24) night.

Justin told the crowd: "It's been a tough week.

"I know sometimes I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back."

Timberlake was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday (18.06.24) after his car was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York.

According to the paperwork, the arresting officer observed the 'Mirrors' hitmaker's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests".

Justin is said to have apologised to his tour crew in the wake of his arrest and assured them that the incident will not affect his upcoming world tour.

An insider told The U.S. Sun newspaper: "He made sure that this arrest didn’t create tension in the crew, he reacted like a boss, like someone who owns his s***.

"He said sorry for bringing this kind of attention to the team. Everyone was happy to hear what he said."

Timberlake's legal team have also promised to "vigorously defend" him in court.

His lawyer Edward Burke Jr. told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column in a statement: "[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. We will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office."