Prince William is said to have taken his children to Taylor Swift's Wembley Stadium gig on Friday (21.06.24).

The prince - who was celebrating his 42nd birthday - is believed to have booked a private box to attend the much-anticipated show with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

The concert marked the first of eight dates that Taylor, 34, will play at Wembley on her record-breaking The Eras Tour and she hailed the 89,000 strong crowd at the London venue.

The 'Cardigan' hitmaker said: "Oh my god. London, look at what you've done.

"What better way to spend a Friday night than in the most exhilarating city in the world?"

A number of other stars joined the royals in attendance at the gig - including Taylor's NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, supermodel Cara Delevingne and 'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan.

William has history with Swift as he once followed her to the stage "like a puppy" to perform a rendition of Bon Jovi's 'Livin' On A Prayer' at a charity gala in 2013.

Reflecting on the experience in a 2021 podcast, the royal said: "To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in.

"But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me...' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'"

William added that he started "sweating" when he realised that he did not know the lyrics midway through the performance.

He recalled: "I wake up thinking to myself, 'Am I standing on the stage singing... when I don't even know the words?'

"I can't be the doofus who's going to ruin it for everyone. And so I desperately try to remember some of the words and sing as hard as I can.

"Beneath my black tie, there was a lot of sweating going on. I felt like a swan, where I was trying to keep myself composed on the outside, but inside, the little legs are paddling fast."