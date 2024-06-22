Caprice Bourret has never felt sexier and boasted sex is so "fun" and good for you.

The 52-year-old model – who has 10-year-old sons Jax and Jett with husband Ty Comfort – has learned to love her body regardless of imperfections and wants to embrace other women through her Loved By Caprice line for Peacocks.

She told Closer UK magazine: "My body isn't the same as it used to be, and I went through a stage where I was trying to fight that," the model says in an exclusive chat with Closer. "But I'm at a point where I'm like, 'No, I want to celebrate my figure exactly how it is - the curves, the cellulite, the imperfections?

I'm OK with that now, and I love my new curves. I feel sexy. I think I look sexy.

Caprice admitted she has never fancied her other half more than she does and insists regular love-making keeps their flame alive.

She said: "I say this all the time - don't take intimacy for granted. It's healthy for you hormonally, it's a release and it's fun for God's sake! It's great for your relationship.

I've been with my husband now for 13 years, and I'm more in love with him now than I was when I first met him."

Caprice also advises couples to not be afraid to go above and beyond for their partners, promising they will reap the benefits.

She said: "I just look at [Ty] sometimes and I'm like, 'God, I just love you. I appreciate him and I appreciate our relationship.

I think we are the ringleaders in our relationships. Sometimes one person has to put [in] a little bit more effort, but trust me, you do this, and you will get more back ultimately."