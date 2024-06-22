Amazon has expanded its generative AI listing tools to sellers across Europe.

The tech giant allows sellers in the US to utlise the type of artificial intelligence can create new content and ideas, including conversations, stories, images, videos, and music and has now launched the feature for those in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

In a blog post, Amazon said: "We’ve long used AI to support our selling partners. For example, we pioneered the use of AI for personalized product recommendations based on customer behaviour data, which enables sellers to surface highly relevant product listings to interested customers. We also use advanced ML models to forecast demand and automate inventory management, ensuring that our selling partners can better plan their inventory and make sure they don’t end up being out of stock of popular products."

The company also noted that the tools are "constantly evolving" within the corporation and that they are looking forward to how they may shape the future and drive "success" within the market.

The post added: "Amazon’s generative AI tools are constantly learning and evolving, and we are excited about how these tools will get even better in the coming months to streamline operations for sellers, enhance customer engagement, and provide powerful tools to drive their growth and success."