Nike has teamed up with Cognizant to manage its technology operations in 40 countries.

The sportswear brand has a long history with the multinational technology company which goes back 14 years but it has been announced that the corporation will once again be on board as they employ the use of use hyper-automation, AI, and process re-engineering in three key areas of technology operations: Multilingual IT Customer Service; Deskside and Dispatch Depot, and Application and Infrastructure Support.

Sushant Warikoo, Head of Cognizant’s Retail Industry Business Unit, said: "We are excited to help drive exceptional customer, employee, and partner experiences at Nike by leveraging hyper-automation, AI, and process re-engineering. By bridging our retail industry and technology expertise together with our 14-year knowledge of Nike’s business, we are able to equip them with the advanced IT capabilities required to support their global growth and ensure seamless technology experiences for all."

Cognizant will deliver several key capabilities for Nike over the next five years. These include new self-service options, improved service productivity, and significant cost savings