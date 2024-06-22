Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has scrubbed his Instagram clean.

The embattled Bad Boy Records founder, 54, who is facing a string of sexual assault cases, also removed the apology video he posted in May to say sorry after hotel footage emerged of him beating his 37-year-old former girlfriend in 2016.

He has left a bio on his account that says: “Listen to ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’”, with a link to the Grammy nominated record.

Combs also hasn’t posted on his X profile since 4 February, but his profile remains live.

His Threads account is also still public, but he hasn’t been active on the site since August 2023.

The Instagram cleanse comes weeks after it was reported he missed his twin daughters’ prom amid his legal battles.

He is said to have been in Florida since federal agents raided his Miami and Los Angeles residences in March, and apparently was not present when his twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 17, attended their high school milestone earlier this month.

According to TMZ, Combs has been “missing some key milestones for his kids as his legal troubles mount”.

Combs’ twin daughters put on matching black dresses and posted celebratory snaps on Instagram to mark their prom without their father in sight.

TMZ stressed the scandal-hit performer has been a “pretty involved parent with his kids over the years – especially for the girls, who were actually with him when the raids went down back in March”.

It also stated federal authorities have not restricted his travel “in any way shape or form”.

TMZ said about Combs’ situation: “It’s frankly a precarious time, and it sounds like he’s trying to avoid roping his kids into the drama.”

Combs was hit by bombshell allegations in November 2023 when Combs’ long-term former girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of rape, physical violence and more in a lawsuit.

The former couple settled the following day for an undisclosed amount.

Combs then apologised in a video posted online when hotel surveillance footage from March 2016 surfaced showing him kicking, dragging and throwing an object at the singer.

He is being sued by multiple women for sexual assault, and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing via his lawyer.

Along with daughters Jessie and D’Lila, the rapper had King with Kim Porter, who was killed by pneumonia aged 47 in 2018.

He also raised her son Quincy from her previous romance with Al B Sure!, 55, and co-parents son Justin, 30, daughter Chance and 19-month-old daughter Love, who he had with his exes Misa Hylton, Sarah Chapman and Dana Tran, respectively.