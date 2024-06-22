Eva Longoria was left “sore” after dancing all night at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party.

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress, 49, was among a string of celebrity guests including Victoria’s former Spice Girls bandmates at the bash in London on 20 April.

She has now told People: “I danced all night and I was sore the next day. I was like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Eva said she strutted her stuff when Victoria joined Spice Girls Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Emma Bunton for a reunion rendition of their 1996 hit ‘Mama’.

She added: “They all got up and sang their songs.”

Eva has been pals with Victoria and her husband David Beckham, 49. For years and is godmother to their 12-year-old daughter Harper.

She opened up about Victoria’s party after it was claimed she has “no bad blood” with her former ‘Desperate Housewives’ co-stars Teri Hatcher and Nicollette Sheridan.

The actress fuelled talk she was feuding with her fellow performers, 59 and 60 respectively, by not naming them in a list of stars from the ABC show with whom she still keeps in touch.

But an insider has now told Page Six: “(There is) no bad blood between (any of the co-stars.)

“(Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross) are just simply the ones (Eva) keeps in touch with.”

Eva had said when the Daily Mail asked with which castmates she still keeps in touch with: “I talk to Felicity all the time. I talk to Marcia a lot, but the one probably I talk to most is Ricardo (Chavira), my husband. And Jesse (Metcalfe.)”

Despite the insistence there is no feud, Eva has in the past said she was “bullied” by an unnamed co-worker on the set of ‘Desperate Housewives’.

In 2018, she did not mention ‘Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’ actress Teri when asked with whom from “Desperate Housewives” she was still friendly.