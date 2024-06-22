Cara Delevingne suffered surprise “pain” from going sober.

The model, 31, is launching her alcohol-free wine Della Vite and said when she ditched drink almost two years ago she thought she would end up feeling better on mornings after she went out and dodged booze – but instead experienced “terrible” headaches the following day as she was ending up drinking sugar-packed soft drinks.

She told The Sun in a chat to promote her new wine: “Nearly two years ago when I got sober, I thought, ‘I probably won’t go out as much, my life’s probably going to change’.

“And to be honest I went out way more than before – which is great, apart from when you go out, you drink a hell of a lot of sugar.

“I’d wake up in the morning with a terrible headache, and I was like, ‘What?’

“I’m sober to be healthy and to be happy. Instead, I feel left with pain.”

Cara decided to create her wine brand to keep away the headaches, and added:. “We wanted to make something that was beautiful tasting, great quality but low sugar and low calories.

“I just like having something in my hand. For me, it was never about the alcohol.

“Whether it’s a wedding or someone has broken up with someone, you reunite over a glass of something.

“It’s not about being sober, it’s about being yourself. When I want to go out to have fun, I want to celebrate.”

In 2023, Cara told Vogue how she had checked herself into rehab after “heartbreaking” images published by DailyMail.com in 2022 gave her a wakeup call.

The model said she ended up reflecting on her mental health and after sparking concern with a series of troubled public appearances.

She told Vogue about how she previously had not been ready to address her demons until she fell into a “bad place”: “I’ve had interventions of a sort, but I wasn’t ready. That’s the problem.

“I hadn’t seen a therapist in three years. I just kind of pushed everyone away, which made me realise how much I was in a bad place.

“I always thought that the work needs to be done when the times are bad, but actually the work needs to be done when they’re good.

“The work needs to be done consistently. It’s never going to be fixed or fully healed but I’m okay with that, and that’s the difference… before I was always into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma, say, and that helped for a minute, but it didn’t ever really get to the nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff.”