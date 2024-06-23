Elon Musk has become a father for the 12th time.

The 52-year-old billionaire reportedly welcomed his third child into the world with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis - with whom he also has two-year-old twins Strider and Azure - earlier this year, though it is not known what sex the baby is, or their name.

A new report from Bloomberg stated: " He’s fathered at least 12 children, six of them in the past five years—three with the musician Grimes and three with Neuralink Corp.’s director of special projects, Shivon Zilis, including one who hasn’t been known to the public until now.

"That child was born earlier this year, according to people familiar with the matter, who would only discuss it on condition of anonymity.

"Zilis declined to comment, and Musk didn’t respond to inquiries."

Elon also has 20-year-old twins and 18-year-old triplets with ex-wife Justine Wilson, and the pair tragically lost their first child due to sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old. He is also father to X, four, Exa, aka Y, two, and baby Techno, who is known as Tau, with singer Grimes.

The 'Genesis' hitmaker - whose real name is Claire Boucher - previously hinted at issues with Elon and Shivon.

In a now-deleted post shared to X, she wrote in September: "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.(sic)"

But the 'Crystal Ball' singer revealed three days later that things are amicable between her and Shivon.

She wrote on the platform: "Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm.

"I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.

"Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it's very evident she's an amazing human and we both just want what's best for our kids.(sic)"

She also admitted she wished she could show "how cute little Techno is" following the revelation in Elon's biography that they had had a third child together, but stressed her priority is currently keeping her kids "out of the public eye".

Shivon later responded to Grimes and praised the singer as a "total bada**".

She wrote: "At the end of the day it all ended up for the best!

"Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue. You're a total bada** and I respect you very much as well. I can't wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!(sic)"