Paris Hilton has waited her “whole life” for daughter London.

The hotel heiress mother-of-two, 43, made the admission when she posted a tribute on Instagram to the seven-month-old girl, who she has along with her first child, son Phoenix, 17 months, with her 43-year-old husband Carter Reum.

She posted a video that showed her leaning over London as she sat in a car seat while the two are wearing matching Care Bears pyjamas, while telling her daughter: “I love you.”

She captioned the clip: “London, I’ve waited my whole life for you my beautiful baby girl.

“My life now feels like every dream and 11:11 wish came true (lovehearts-face and crying face emojis.)

“You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel.”

Paris and Carter married in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles with guests including Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards and Paula Abdul.

She last week paid tribute to Carter on Father’s Day by sharing a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram.

Paris captioned the post: “To the man who does it all with a smile, Happy Father’s Day my love (pink hearts emoji.)

“Your hard work, love and dedication to our family is truly inspiring, and your fun spirit makes every moment special (staring eyes and lovehearts-face emojis.)”

Paris is getting ready to return to reality TV with Nicole Richie, 42, for their reboot of their breakout show ‘The Simple Life’, 16 years after the original show ended.

She has told fans the comeback is going to be “so iconic” and said she couldn’t wait to return to teaming up with Nicole on “a special show”.