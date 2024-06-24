Taylor Swift brought her boyfriend Travis Kelce onstage to perform a routine with her during a show in London.

The pop star was playing her third concert at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday night (23.06.24) when she thrilled fans by bringing out the football player dressed in a morning suit to take part in a skit as she sang her track 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' during which she pretended to pass out and was carried to a sofa by her partner.

Taylor then blew a kiss to her man as he made his exit. It's the first time the couple have ever shared the stage together even though Travis has been a regular supporter in the audience of shows on her 'The Eras' tour.

She also gave a nod to Travis by changing the lyrics of her song 'Karma' to reference his NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs, singing: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me".

Travis also appeared on Taylor's social media accounts for the first time over the weekend (22-23.06.24) when he was seen posing for a selfie with the singer and Prince William as well as the royal's two young children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The 34-year-old pop star was first linked to the sportsman in September 2023 when she was seen attending one of his matches for the Kansas City Chiefs but she later admitted they were already a couple by the time the world found out about their romance.

She told Time magazine: "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Taylor was first spotted at one of Travis' games on September 24 when she was seen cheering him on as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The 'Blank Space' star went on to add she's happy to be seen at the games because being in a relationship means they support each other.

She explained: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."