Bandai Namco has given players of 'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree' a tip for those struggling with the difficult DLC.

The expansion - released last week - brought a plethora of new environments for players to explore, and developer FromSoftware previously warned that players might have to use walk-throughs to uncover all of the secrets waiting for them in the DLC.

And since it's gone live, it's had a mixed response, with players dying swiftly in the boss battles.

However, the publisher has offered a workaround, highlighting the importance of the Shadow Realm Blessing system.

The tip reads: "Scadutree Fragments can be found across the realm of shadow. Consume these at sites of grace to bolster your Scadutree Blessing. The Scadutree Blessing bolsters the recipient's abilities to deal and negate damage, but has no influence outside the realm of shadow."

For instance, just one Scadutree Fragment will raise you to Level 1, improving armaments damage and negation to around five per cent, and there are many to be found to increase your survival chances.