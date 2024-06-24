Eddie Murphy drew on his life experiences to play Axel Foley in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'.

The 63-year-old star reprises his role as the detective for the first time in 30 years in the fourth movie of the action franchise and explained that audiences can expect a more mature side to the character in this picture.

Eddie is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "Even though it's a sequel, I'm not that 22-year-old anymore and I've had this whole other life and so I can act that.

"Axel at 22 and Axel at 63? He's a whole different person with the changes that he's made in life and his relationship with his daughter, Jane.

"That is the emotional hook that you need for these movies. For Axel to get involved, he's got skin in the game. All that stuff is on paper first and then I go to the set and do it."

Eddie explained that it was straightforward to get back into character on the new movie – which is being released on Netflix next month – and thinks that the flick will appeal to those who loved the old 'Beverly Hills Cop' films.

The 'Coming to America' actor said: "I don't look at it like, 'Oh, I'm reliving it and I have to get back into it.'

"I've played the character several times already, so I know him."

Murphy added: "Axel's not a kid anymore, it's not his first time in Beverly Hills. At this point, he's been there many times, has friends there and has seen the crazy stuff that's in the city. He's not taken by surprise.

"Anyone that saw the original 'Beverly Hills Cop', you're going to love this movie. And even if you haven't seen it, this movie stands by itself and you can jump right into it."