Amazon is reportedly planning to make virtual assistant Alexa even smarter using new AI technology.

A new report suggests the company's smart assistant will reportedly be given a total revamp and kitted out with powerful new AI capabilities with Reuters reporting the company is considering adding a monthly fee of around $5 to allow customers access to the superior new version which has been dubbed "Remarkable Alexa".

Amazon told the outlet in a statement: "We have already integrated generative AI into different components of Alexa, and are working hard on implementation at scale - in the over half a billion ambient, Alexa-enabled devices already in homes around the world - to enable even more proactive, personal, and trusted assistance for our customers."

The report suggests the new and improved Alexa would be able handle more complicated tasks than setting timers, playing music and answering questions about the weather - with the updated version being able to compose emails, ordering takeaway dinners and hold more realistic conversations with users.

The current version of Alexa can be used with smart home technology to power on lights and other devices via timers or voice commands, but new Alexa could potentially be smart enough to turn on the TV ready for a favourite show or a coffee pot when a morning alarm goes off due to its learning capabilities.