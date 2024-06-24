Princess Anne has been hospitalised following an "incident" at home.

The 73-year-old Princess Royal suffered minor injuries and concussion at Gatcombe Park on Sunday (23.06.24) evening, and is staying at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, for observation, but is expected to make a "swift" recovery.

An official statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."

Anne's brother, King Charles, has sent his "fondest love" to his sister as she recovers.

The statement concluded: "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Anne - who was the first royal to take part in the Olympic games when she competed in three-day eventing in 1976 - recently declared she has been “treated as an honorary man” for “a lot” of her life.

She told Australian Woman’s Weekly magazine: "I have been treated as an honorary man for a lot of my life. I did take part in a sport which didn't have any gender balance. It was open to both, end of story.

“So, I had the benefit of being treated equally … although oddly enough when I first went to Australia I found a difference, the men went down one end of the room and the women went up the other. I didn't think that was entirely appropriate."