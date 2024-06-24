Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner helped Vogue World take over Paris Fashion Week.

The 30-year-old rapper and the 28-year-old model – who reportedly recently rekindled their romance - performed at and closed the show respectively at the Place Vendome over the weekend.

Vogue World’s latest star-studded celebration took inspiration from the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The upcoming sporting event will be held in the capital next month, where it was last hosted in 1924. In honour of the century that followed, each decade was saluted by a different sport.

The catwalk boasted more than 151 model and 188 athletes. Among the big names making an appearance on the runway included FKA Twiggs, 36, Cara Delevinge, 31, and Gigi Hadid, 29. Sabrina Carpenter, 25, appeared in red and white vintage swimwear while Tayana Taylor, 33, danced down the runway.

Katy Perry, 39, provided part of the 80s portion of the showcase, which honoured martial arts.

Tennis icon Serena Williams, 42, and soccer legend Djibril Cisse, 42, strutted their stuff on the catwalk as US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour sat front row. Beside the 74-year-old fashion icon was musician and Louis Vuitton menswear creative director Pharrell Williams, 51, fresh off his own collection honouring the upcoming Olympics at the French style celebration.

The occasion was the third Vogue World event since its debut in 2022. Anna referred to the event in 2023 as a “glamorous night at the theatre,” which boasted a show by Naomi Campbell, 54, Linda Evangelista, 59, Cindy Crawford, 58, and Christy Turlington, 55.