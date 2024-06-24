Jane Lynch channels Anne Robinson when she hosts the American version of 'The Weakest Link'.

The 'Glee' star has been presenting a revived version of the hit British game show since 2020 and Jane has confessed she is following the "prototype" set by Anne, who hosted the BBC series for 12 years and became known for her cutting exchanges with the contestants.

Jane told The Hollywood Reporter: "Anne Robinson set a fantastic prototype for me to follow. I just brought my own version of what she does, which, nobody can do what she does. She was such a master ...

"None of them [the contestants] are really afraid of me; it’s not like I’m Hannibal Lecter. They know the drill. I’m probably going to say some insulting things, but I think it’s all in good fun. I’ve never seen anybody take it personally."

Jane went on to add she likes to strike a balance between being a comedic host and creating a "safe space" for contestants to play the game.

She explained: "I like making it a safe space for the players so all they have to worry about is playing the game well. I have such adoration for the contestants, too. I don’t know how they do it.

"I wouldn’t be able to come up with those answers while the clock is ticking and all of America is looking at you. I think it’s a pretty herculean task on their part, and they always step up so superbly."

Jane - who also serves as an executive producer - added of the job: "I’m a controlling person. I like being in charge."

The actress previously compared hosting the show to an episode of hit fantasy series 'Game of Thrones', telling Awards Radar: "I get to be kind of snarky, and that’s kind of fun for the most part.

"'The Weakest Link' is very dramatic. We have the music, and we have the light cues, and we banish people. It’s almost like 'Game of Thrones' the game show, and I love getting into that."