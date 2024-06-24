Shania Twain says Glastonbury is a "real wow moment in my career".

The 58-year-old singer / songwriter is excited to play the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset, England this week and insisted she doesn't care what the weather is like.

Speaking to Greatest Hits Radio's Ken Bruce in a new interview, which is exclusively available now on new audio app Rayo, she said: "It's a wow. A real wow moment in my career. It's such a one of a kind. The closer it comes, the more everybody tells me about it in their own individual stories as well their own experiences. Everyone seems to be such a dedicated fan of the festival, it sounds as though it's a very bonding experience for everybody. It's an event where everybody bonds over whether it's great weather or bad weather or whatever it is that's happening so I think it's more than just a music festival, it's a community gathering, a stamp, an annual stamp that everyone experiences.

"I absolutely am [ready for the rain]! I decided I would wear a cowboy hat, though in case it does rain. I prefer a cowboy hat to, like, a rain hat – so much more stylish than a plastic hat!"

And Shania has promised fans are in for a treat with her setlist.

She said: "I plan on singing everything that everybody knows so there's no guessing. It's just all about the hits. It's all about singing together and having fun. It's all about the shoulder-to-shoulder experience, isn't it? Everybody wants to just sing along and sway along. They want to feel and I want it to feel familiar to everyone. And this is what I love about the time of the Legends slot because in it's still daytime and I can see everybody. I'll be able to see all the way to the back. I'll be able to see the scope, the view because I see the audience as a unit. I really feel like it’s an environment and all the energy is individual. And I love the people watching. I love to watch people."

