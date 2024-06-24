Arnold Schwarzenegger has insisted people need to do "whatever it takes" to tackle climate change.

The 'Fubar' actor opened the 2024 Austrian World Summit - which he launched eight years ago - at Hofburg in Vienna with a speech in which he warned the time for talking is over as there needs to be "action" taken to "save our future".

He said: “All we care about is action.

“Talking alone won’t save us – but action will. We all share the same vision of a pollution-free world. We have to do whatever it takes to stop the bleeding in order to save our children, to save our planet, to save our future.”

Representatives from different industries and sectors around the world attended the event and the former Governor of California insisted they all have a part to play.

He told attendees: “You have the power.”

The 76-year-old star has devoted time to environmental causes for well over a decade, and has previously urged people to focus their energy on lowering pollution levels.

Speaking at the Austrian World Summit in 2021, he said: “Pollution is enemy number one … it is the very thing that causes climate change.

“Humans can solve it — we can kill it, we can terminate it.”

And the ‘Terminator’ star compared the threat of climate change to the destruction seen in his hugely popular film franchise, as he insisted people are “confused and tuned out” when it comes to environmental issues because there “is no hope” for the world.

He said: “No one is going to invest huge sums of money in a movie where there is no hope. Yet frequently I hear environmentalists talking about the existential threat of climate change … we are going to be eliminated.

“Is it any wonder that people are confused and tuned out? This movie doesn’t have a story line except constant alarm which cannot be sustained.”