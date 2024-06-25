Taylor Swift is a Hugh Grant “stan”.

The 34-year-old ‘Bad Blood’ singer revealed she was a long-standing fanatic of the ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ actor, 63, after he posted a message on X on Monday (24.06.24) thanking her for an “incredible show” after he was among the celebrities who watched her perform at Wembley Stadium, London, on Saturday.

Taylor has now responded online, saying on X: “As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture.”

Hugh had written: “Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.)

“Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”

Father-of-five Hugh was referring to the friendship bracelets handed out at Taylor’s shows and his second child with his 41-year-old TV producer wife Anna Eberstein.

Taylor’s Saturday night show at Wembley was her second sold-out gig at the arena, with around 90,000 flocking to see her each of her three nights at the stadium.

Along with Hugh, famous faces who turned up to see the spectacle included Sir Paul McCartney, Tom Cruise, Liam Hemsworth, Rachel Zegler, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Greta Gerwig.

Fans went wild at the closing Wembley show on Sunday when Taylor’s Super Bowl-winning NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, made a cameo appearance on stage, dressed in a tuxedo like the entertainer’s other backing dancers for a skit in between sings that saw him carry her onto a sofa after she pretended to faint while wearing a huge white gown.

Taylor said online in a tribute after the gig to Travis and her fans: “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut (kissy face emoji.)

“Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August.”

Before returning to Wembley for stint of shows from 15 to 20 June, Taylor is now set to perform a trio of shows in Dublin, Ireland, from 28 to 30 June before taking her ‘Eras Tour’ to Amsterdam ahead of her return to London.