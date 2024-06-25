Mia Goth insists the delayed 'Blade' movie is being made with great "care".

The upcoming flick is a reboot of the original series and is being produced by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU),

It was originally scheduled for a 2023 release date but has been heavily delayed due to some issues behind the scenes, with it now slated for a November 7, 2025, theatrical release.

Mahershala Ali, 50, will star in the titular role of the vampire slayer, whilst it was recently revealed that Mia is joining the cast as the villain Lilith.

The movie has gone through two directors, Bassam Tariq was first to go, followed by Yann Demange.

Mia insisted to Deadline at the premiere of 'MaXXXine' this week that: "[The cast and crew] really care, they do. They want to make a great movie. That’s the sense that I get from them and that feels good.”

The script comes from the likes of 'Black Widow' and 'Thor: Ragnarok' scribe Eric Pearson and 'True Detective' creator Nic Pizzolatto.

Wesley Snipes, who played the titular superhero in the 1998 'Blade' adaptation, recently laughed at the production’s delays.

He posted to X: "Blade, lordylordylordy folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough.

"Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they? (sic)"

In an interview with Uproxx, he did, however, puts his support behind Ali.

He said: "I don’t have any involvement, but I support the young artists and I support Marvel in their business decisions. It’s a beautiful thing. I think he’s a heck of a job. He’s got a heck of a job on his hands."

Last year, Ali insisted he was confident the film would progress.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I’m sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who’s on board and who’s leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that.”