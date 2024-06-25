Kevin Costner feels like a contestant on 'The Bachelor' as he tries to find love "in front of a billion people".

The 69-year-old actor admitted the dating show franchise - which follows singletons on looking for romance - is impossible to avoid, and he joked he has "a little experience" with the premise of the series and its spin-offs.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "You cannot not bump into that show. Even if you think you're going to bypass it sometimes, you just stop and look and wonder.

"It's really handsome people, beautiful women, and everybody's trying to create a relationship in front of a billion people. I have a little experience with that."

Kevin finalised his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner - with whom he has kids Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15 and 14-year-old Grace - in February 2024 after 18 years of marriage.

He also has children Annie, 40, Lily, 37, Joe, 36, and Liam, 26, from previous relationships.

The 'Yellowstone' star recently had to respond to rumours he had found a spark with singer Jewel, but he has rubbished the claims.

He recently told Sirius XM's 'The Howard Stern Show': "Jewel and I are friends -- we've never gone out."

He added: "She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship, because that's what we have."

The actor added the pair met on billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s private island in 2023, where the ‘Who Will Save Your Soul’ singer held her Inspiring Children Foundation tennis fundraiser.

He said they had “tremendous conversations” but left the island as friends and nothing more.

Meanwhile, Kevin recently admitted he is open to finding love again a year after filing for divorce from 50-year-old former flame Christine.

He told People: "I think everybody would like to be in love. There’s such a good feeling that’s associated with that.

“It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility.”