Jeremy Renner lacks the "energy" required for "challenging" roles.

The 53-year-old actor was seriously injured in a snowplough accident in January 2023, and Jeremy now admits that it's changed the face of his career.

The Hollywood star - who is, perhaps, best-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - said on the 'Smartless' podcast: "I just don’t have the energy for it. I don’t have the fuel.

"I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can’t just go play make-believe right now. Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing."

Jeremy returned to acting to shoot season three of 'Mayor of Kingstown', the crime thriller TV series.

And the actor suggested that it was the ideal way to make his return to work.

Jeremy - who plays Michael 'Mike' McLusky, the show's central character - explained: "I still struggle with it sometimes to, like, I don’t take it super seriously. I’m in a character that I can do very well and I know the show very well, so it was easy for me to kind of slide back into it.

"But if it was a very challenging role, I couldn’t have taken it. Not challenging in the sense that - because the show’s challenging, but it’s if I had to go play Dahmer or something, something so far from me."

Meanwhile, Jeremy previously suggested that the public see him in a different light following his accident.

He told 'Extra': "This is everyone's story as much as it is mine and so I found, I feel more connected to people. I feel that they see me as the man that I am and not the famous guy, what I'm famous for."