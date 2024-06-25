Paramount+ subscriptions are set to rise.

Those wanting to watch hit shows such as 'Tulsa King' will be in for a price hike.

The Paramount+ with Showtime is set to increase by $1 to $12.99 a month from August 20 for new users and a month later, it will apply to existing customers.

The Paramount+ Essential subscription will be $2 more, rising to $7.99 a month for new subscribers on August 20. It will remain $5.99 a month for those who already have it.

And the Paramount+ with advertisements is on the rise to $7.99 for current customers starting September 20.