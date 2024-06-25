Paramount Plus subscriptions to see price hikes

Published
2024/06/25 12:00 (BST)

Paramount+ subscriptions are set to rise.

Those wanting to watch hit shows such as 'Tulsa King' will be in for a price hike.

The Paramount+ with Showtime is set to increase by $1 to $12.99 a month from August 20 for new users and a month later, it will apply to existing customers.

The Paramount+ Essential subscription will be $2 more, rising to $7.99 a month for new subscribers on August 20. It will remain $5.99 a month for those who already have it.

And the Paramount+ with advertisements is on the rise to $7.99 for current customers starting September 20.

© BANG Media International

paramount streaming technology technews tulsaking

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended