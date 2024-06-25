Eva Longoria had an "amazing" experience on 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 49-year-old actress starred alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in the fourth season of the comedy-drama show, and Eva has revealed that she loved shooting the Hulu series.

Speaking about her co-stars, Eva told E! News: "Oh my god, Selena and I had so much fun.

"My role is really funny. So we just laugh ... and to be with Marty and Steve is like ... I grew up with them and so, these comedy giants, I'm just like, 'Oh my god, this is amazing!'"

Eva is, perhaps, best-known for playing Gabrielle Solis on 'Desperate Housewives', and she previously admitted that it "changed everything" for her.

The actress - who starred on the hit TV show between 2004 and 2012 - said on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna': "It was a decade of my life and it was the No. 1 show in the world.

"I just remember the first time I went to London, I had never been to London before and there was a big crowd of people outside the hotel, and I was like, ‘Gosh, who’s here? Is Bono here? Somebody important must be here!’ And the driver was like, ‘… You…’ And I was like, ‘No, somebody like, big. Like a big deal!'

"And he didn’t understand that I didn’t understand. The global reach of that show, at the time where there was no streaming."

On the other hand, Eva admitted to having some regrets about her character's fashion sense.

The brunette beauty said: "I think, ‘Whose bright idea was it to have those skinny jeans with a zipper this big, below the hips?’ Who?

"They were low rise. I mean, low, low, low ... nobody misses them, at all."