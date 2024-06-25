Jenna Dewan has enjoyed "a week of bliss" after giving birth to her baby girl.

The 43-year-old actress gave birth to her third child, and her second with fiance Steve Kazee, earlier this month, and Jenna has now taken to social media to reflect on her first week with her daughter, Rhiannon.

Jenna - who also has Callum, four, with Steve and Everly, 11, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum - wrote on Instagram: "One week of bliss

"Back home and transitioning with the kids has been easier than I expected and so I’m here to remind you to always leave room in your mind for ease and lightness too [heart emoji] (sic)"

Jenna first announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post.

The actress took to social media to share a series of photos from her hospital room.

She captioned the images: "From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl [heart emoji] (sic)"

Prior to that, Jenna revealed that her daughter was looking forward to welcoming her sibling.

The actress told PEOPLE: "[Everly] is the oldest, so she gets it the most. And I think because she was still so young when Callum was born, this will be really special for her.

"She's just going to have more responsibility, but she's also going to have more wisdom to her."

Jenna also suggested that she was welcoming another child at the perfect time in her life.

She said: "Life's only shown me that the more time I have in this life, the more I've learned, the better experiences I've had. Everything just kind of feels better."