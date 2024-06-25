‘Downton Abbey’ actress Joanne Froggatt is pregnant with her first child.

The 43-year-old – who played Anna Bates in the ITV period drama from 2010 to 2015 – was left heartbroken when her eight-year marriage to James Cannon ended shortly before the Covid pandemic in 2020, but in August 2023 it was revealed she was seeing a man named Mark, who is believed to be the father of her baby.

Joanne shared the news she is expecting by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the Into Film Awards on Tuesday (25.06.24) at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square, London.

The actress – who was photographed cradling her growing belly – has not confirmed the identity of the father but was spotted walking hand in hand with a mystery man in the summer of 2023, prompting friends to say she was “besotted” and he was “The One”.

It’s being reported by Mail Online Joanne had been seeing Mark for several months by August 2023.

The outlet added the actress introduced her new man to friends last year, and took him to a party with a group of her pals at The Greyhound Italian restaurant in Marylebone, west London.

A source told Mail Online: “Joanne is having a great time with Mark.”

Joanne announced she and James were splitting weeks before the UK went into lockdown amid the Covid outbreak.

She said at the time: “We’ve been separated for a little while. I’m looking to the future. I’m just going to embrace this year and see what happens.”

Joanne admitted a year later the split had been tough, adding: “I didn’t think I’d be divorced, I didn’t think we'd be going through a pandemic, I didn’t think my life would be in flux in the way it was. But I’m OK with that.

“I’m so grateful for my friends and family, for my health and to have been working so much during this past year.

“You realise, when it comes down to it, how many positives you have in your life.”

She had described her life with James as a dream, previously saying: “He’s passionate about film and theatre, so we have a common interest – and he’s not in the business, so it’s perfect.”

Joanne is getting set to reprise her role as Lady Crawley’s maid Anna in the third film of ‘Downton Abbey’ after playing the role in the franchise’s two previous movies.