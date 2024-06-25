Kevin Costner cast a second one of his sons in his new Western epic ‘Horizon: An American Saga’.

‘The Bodyguard’ actor, 69, has sons Hayes, 15, and Cayden, 17, as well as daughter Grace, 14, with his 50-year-old former wife Christine Baumgartner – along with children Joe, 36, and Liam, 26 with his exes Cindy Silva, 67, and 62-year-old Bridget Rooney respectively.

He has faced a backlash and accusations his kids are part of Hollywood’s growing number of “nepo babies” after he recently revealed he had “selfishly” cast his boy Hayes in his new movie.

But the actor has now told Fox News Digital he has also featured his eldest boy in the movie series.

He said: “My oldest son was in a scene in ‘Chapter Two,’ and, a small part again (like Hayes.)”

The first ‘Horizon’ installment, which premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, is in cinemas on Friday (28.06.24), with the second part scheduled for release on August 16.

Oscar-winner Kevin did not specify the role that Joe has in the second ‘Horizon’ movie, but Hayes plays a character named Nathaniel Kittredge in the first.

The ‘Yellowstone’ star added to Fox about his kids: “They’re all supportive of each other.”

Kevin also joked he was trying to find ways to “trap” into acting, but he quickly stressed he had “not pushed” his kids to pursue careers in Hollywood.

He previously told the ‘Today’ show about how Hayes ended up playing Nathaniel Kittredge in the first of his four-part Civil War-era film without going through an audition.

Kevin said: “He’s a beautiful boy, and he’s quiet. And I have not shoved my children into the business.

“I realise there are so many young actors out there that would just kill to be in this movie, and I don’t want to take those parts away from them just ’cause I can place my own children in.”

Kevin also admitted his decision was “selfish”, but said Hayes’ role only required two weeks of filming.

He added: “But, in a sense, it was a smaller part. I selfishly wanted him with me for the week, two weeks, he was with me. And we would drive to the set every day and he would whisper.

“He didn’t have a lot of experience, but he’s really beautiful in the movie,” the “McFarland, USA.

“(His is) a really complicated scene. In the end, there’s a nobility – there’s an absolute fatalness about it. It’s what you want in a son.

“It’s what you don’t want a son to do, and at the end of the day, you’re proud that he would make that choice,.”