Sean Penn and Robin Wright took “quite a while” to repair their friendship after they divorced.

The ’21 Grams’ actor, 63, married the actress, 58, in 1996 but they broke up in 2010 after having two children together, and Sean has now spoken about how he thinks it is “much more important” to stay friendly with exes if there are kids involved.

He told the New York Times while talking about his previous marriages to Robin, Madonna and Leila George: “It turns out it’s a lot quicker to repair a friendship after divorce if there are not kids involved.

“It took Robin and I quite a while. There was a lot of drama.

“Much more important to repair it if there are kids involved, but no easy swing, right?”

Sean – who split from his ex-wife Madonna, 65, in 1989, and he and Robin had daughter Dylan Frances Penn, 33, and 30-year-old son Hopper Jack Penn.

The former couple appear to have taken until 2023 to find a firm friendship again as it was the year they were seen spending time together in Los Angeles on multiple occasions.

Robin previously told E!: “To be friends with the father of your children… I mean, it’s a gift, because we know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life.”

She added: “We’re always gonna be family, whether we’re together or apart, you know?

“And I think that’s beautiful, and I wish that for everybody.”

Sean’s latest wife was Australian actress Leila George, 32, who he married in 2020.

They finalised their divorce in 2022 and since then Sean has been enjoying single life – telling the New York Times he finds himself “thrilled every day”.

He went on: “If I’m going to be in a relationship, I’m still going to be free, or I’m not going to be in it, and I’m not going to be hurting.

“I don’t sense I’ll have my heart broken by romance again.”