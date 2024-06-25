Billy Ray Cyrus is accusing his estranged wife Firerose of abuse.

The ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ country singer, 62, filed for divorce in May from the musician, 37, after nearly seven months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as reason for the split.

New court documents filed in Tennessee on Monday (24.06.24) have now shown Billy Ray claims he was “physically”, verbally and emotionally abused by his ex – who was born Johanna Rose Hodges.

He also uses the filing to deny “mind boggling” allegations it was him who was abusive to Firerose.

The papers state: “While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused.

“Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant.”

In an affidavit, Billy Ray’s manager Scott Adkins says he witnessed the abuse toward the singer.

Billy Ray’s filing coms after Firerose filed legal papers on 14 July saying Billy Ray filed for divorce in May one day before she was set to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.

Firerose says in her complaint she was diagnosed as a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation in early 2020 and her doctors “highly recommended” she undergo the procedure and a breast reconstruction in March, with the singer scheduling her first surgery for 24 May.

Billy Ray claims Firerose has known about being a carrier for the BRCA1 gene mutation, which means she has an increased likelihood of developing breast cancer, for four years, but he was not made aware of it until after their marriage.

A representative for Firerose told People the only people backing Billy Ray’s “false claims” are “on his payroll”, making their “credibility questionable”.

They added the “audacity to question a BRCA-positive women’s decision to undergo a preventative surgery” shows the “cruel manipulation” to which Firerose was subjected by Billy Ray.

Firerose claims the singer also “continuously launched verbal assaults” at her while threatening to kick her out of their home and file for divorce.

In her complaint, she states the performer placed her into “an emotional and psychological prison”.

She adds she was “ambushed” with divorce papers on 23 May, less than a day before she was set to undergo her mastectomy.

On 13 June, Billy Ray filed an emergency motion seeking a temporary restraining order that would stop his ex from accessing his personal and business credit cards and account – alleging she spent nearly $100,000 of his income on “unauthorised” purchases after they split.

Firerose said there was “no emergency” and that she has had access to his credit card for the past two years.