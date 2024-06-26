WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i has died aged 79.

The Samoan-American father of wrestling hero Roman Reigns, 39, was renowned for being part of the Wild Samoans tag team alongside his brother Afa Anoa’i, and the fighter’s passing on Tuesday (25.06.24) was announced by his nephew Jahrus.

He said on Instagram: “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th.

“Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.”

Jahrus added the wrestling pioneer was an inspiration in “many other” areas of life including upholding family values.

He added: “He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather.

“He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals.

“His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika. #wildsamoans #halloffamer #sikaanoai.”

Sika’s son Roman has not been seen since his Wrestlemania loss to Cody Rhodes, and the late wrestler was also father to the late WWE wrestler Matthew Anoaʻi.

Sika’s achievements in the ring include becoming a three-time WWE tag team champion.

He kicked off his wrestling career in 1973, joining WWE seven years later and last wrestled for them in 1988.

His legacy lasted a lifetime for fans, with the Wild Samoans inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Reigns is yet to comment publicly on the passing of his father, but fans have flooded social media with tributes including one who hailed him as “the real Tribal Chief”.