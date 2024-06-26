Reddit is cracking down on AI bots.

The social news aggregation, content rating, and forum social network has sent a warning to the those accessing Reddit's data without permission.

Ben Lee, the company's chief legal officer told The Verge: “It’s a signal to those who don’t have an agreement with us that they shouldn’t be accessing Reddit data.

“It’s also a signal to bad actors that the word ‘allow’ in robots.txt doesn’t mean, and has never meant, that they can use the data however they want.”

The company is not targetting any entities in particular but said it will be blocking those who do no abide by their terms and polices surrounding data scraping.

A Reddit spokesperson told Engadget: “This update isn’t meant to single any one entity out; it’s meant to protect Reddit while keeping the internet open.

“In the next few weeks, we’ll be updating our robots.txt instructions to be as clear as possible: if you are using an automated agent to access Reddit, regardless of what type of company you are, you need to abide by our terms and policies, and you need to talk to us. We believe in the open internet, but we do not believe in the misuse of public content.”