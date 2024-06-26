Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 10, as the tech giant teases "the next frontier of Galaxy AI" is on the way.

The annual showcase was already anticipated to take place on that date in Paris, as the company is the sponsor for the Paris Olympics, which begin in the French capital on July 26.

The packed event is expected to unveil details of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, plus the likes of the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds 3.

A announcement read: "The next frontier of Galaxy AI is coming. Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem. Get ready for a world of possibilities as we enter a new phase of mobile AI.

"On July 10, Samsung Electronics will host Galaxy Unpacked in Paris — where the iconic cultural nexus and trend epicenter becomes the perfect backdrop for the rollout of our latest cutting-edge innovations. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. CEST, 6 a.m. PDT, 9 a.m. and EDT."

Samsung is determined to break down language barriers with the use of AI.

It announced an expansion of three new languages for Galaxy AI: Arabic, Indonesian and Russian, as well as three new dialects: Australian English, Cantonese and Canadian French on their devices.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said: "Committed to democratizing mobile AI for all, Galaxy AI’s language expansion this year will allow even more Galaxy users to communicate beyond language barriers on a scale that is completely unique to Samsung. We will continue to innovate our technology and pioneer premium mobile AI experiences so that even more users are equipped with the right tools to unleash their unlimited potential."

Amongst the new features are Live Translate for "two-way, real-time voice and text translations" , Interpreter which can "instantly translate live conversations through a user-friendly split-screen view", Chat Assist to "help perfect conversational tones by generating context-aware suggestions to ensure communication sounds as it was intended", Note Assist for AI generated summaries and Transcript Assist, which uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe.