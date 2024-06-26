Kevin Costner knew he had to make a return to directing on 'Horizon: An American Saga'.

The Oscar-winning star has got behind the camera for the first time in over two decades for the four-part Western epic that begins with 'Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1' and felt that he was the only person with the required understanding of the story to bring the project to life.

Kevin told The Hollywood Reporter at the movie's LA premiere on Monday (24.06.24): "Sometimes you wonder if you can still ride the bike, but what I knew was I believed so much in my story that I really was the one that needed to direct this.

"I didn't want to come away not bringing everything home that I thought the movie had a chance to deliver."

The 'Field of Dreams' actor continued: "There are people more talented than myself, I'm sure that (there are) directors (who) really understand the camera, but I believe in story and I believe so much in it that for me I think that comes shining through my movies.

"I don't really blow anybody away with my technical understanding of things, I just film the moments and try to put my actors in spots where they can succeed, and I try to shoot them against backgrounds that are undeniable."

Kevin has spent millions of his own fortune to make the 'Horizon' films but is happy to splash the cash in pursuit of his passion project.

The 69-year-old actor said: "You have to know what you're doing and that's what you're doing. And so now there's no crying, there's no complaining. There's just holding on to the rope."