Emma Roberts believes the public underestimates the challenges faced by so-called nepo babies.

The 33-year-old actress - whose aunt is Julia Roberts and whose father is Eric Roberts - believes that nepo babies face more "rejection" than many people realise.

During an appearance on the 'Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi' podcast, Emma explained: "That's the thing that I always talk about - people kind of only see your wins because they only see when you're on the poster of a movie. They don't see all the rejection along the way.

"That's why I'm always very open about things I’ve auditioned for and haven't gotten the part for.

"I think it's important to talk about - otherwise people just think everything's been so great and linear and easy, and no, it's not at all. But of course it looks like that to the outside perspective or to the naked eye."

Emma observed that having family ties to Hollywood can be a double-edged sword.

The actress reflected: "I think there's two sides of the coin. People like to say, you know, you have a leg up because you have family in the industry.

"But then the other side to that is you have to prove yourself more. Also, if people don't have good experiences with other people in your family, then you'll never get a chance."

Whats more, Emma suggested that female nepo babies face more scrutiny than their male counterparts.

The movie star - who made her acting debut in the 2001 crime film 'Blow' - said: "I don't really see people calling out sons of famous actors - not that they should be called out. I don't think anyone should be called out for wanting to follow their dream."