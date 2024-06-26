‘Fortnite’ players are obsessing over a new mystery character branded ‘The Wanderer’.

The caped figure first started appearing in the hit game on Wednesday (25.06.24) and has since sparked an Internet phenomenon, with players searching for where to find him to branding it “scary as hell”.

So far he has been spotted at several different locations around the Island including the Estate Station, Placid Pumps and Coastal Comms.

But the hooded reaper-like figure vanishes as soon as a player gets too close and only seems to spawn once per match.

Not much else is yet known about The Wanderer but the legions of fans of ‘Fortnite’ have pointed out he has featured in recent lore around the game. Following the defeat of Zeus at the end of ‘Chapter Five, Season Two’, the Oracle warned players that The Wanderer was drawing near – but said hope would guide them out of danger and darkness.

A figure who looked like the Wanderer was also seen at the start of ‘Chapter Five, Season Three’ – popping up as part of Megalo Don’s Wasteland Warriors. Broadcasts from Megalo Don warned players not to look under The Wanderer’s hood as doing so “would be a sight that insignificant minds would not be able to bear”.

An upcoming quest also references the figure as it is titled ‘Beware The Wanderer’.

Many players are now convinced The Wanderer is linked with the Shapeless Man.

As well as the introduction of The Wanderer, Fortnite recently added Metallica as headliners of Fortnite Festival.

The latest chapter of the Fortnite music game saw the heavy metal group lead an immersive experience, while players could still take part in a music-based battle royale with the player versus player battle stage.

Metallica-inspired guitars could also be used as weapons – and the Loot Island has taken heavy inspiration from the band’s recent M72 world tour.