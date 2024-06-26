Olivia Dean felt like “President Barbie” at the Chanel Haute Couture show.

The ‘Dive’ singer, 25, channelled the “head of state” role played by Issa Rae in the Greta Gerwig’s 2023 ‘Barbie’ blockbuster at the French couture house’s Paris Fashion Week show by wearing a pink, white and black skirt suit

She told the online edition of Harper’s Bazaar before the catwalk: “This is the very first time I am going to be wearing couture so it’s a big moment.

“When we went into the fitting, I knew immediately that this was going to be the look – it’s really colourful but is still that classic, timeless Chanel.

“I feel like I am ‘President Barbie’. It’s pink, black and white, I’ve got lovely chrome nails and all the jewellery is this beautiful silver so it’s also quite fun. I’m really excited to wear it.”

Olivia admitted she relates to the “timeless” appeal of Chanel, founded by Coco Chanel in 1910, and wants all her work to capture its classic style.

She said: “The more I learn about Chanel and the heritage of the brand, the more aligned I feel with it. It’s just so timeless and always has been and always will be – and that’s the root of what they do. Everything is about that and that’s what I am trying to achieve with my music.

“I want to make something that is timeless, so it goes hand in hand with that in a way.”

Olivia also confessed she is “quite picky” about the clothes she wears as she wants them to increase her feelings of power and confidence or she’s not interested.

She added: “I am quite picky! It is all about how I feel with fashion – if I don’t feel powerful or confident or sexy in it, I can’t wear it, I can’t stand behind it.

“So, at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about to me and that’s what fashion is about – it’s about looking and feeling good.”