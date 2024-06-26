The Rolling Stones are the latest big-name music act to collaborate with Roblox.

Following previous tie-ins with Lil Nas X, Sir Elton John, and Nicki Minaj, the partnership brings the rockers into Beat Galaxy, a virtual world crafted by Universal Music Group.

An interactive experience gives users the chance to dive into a track-runner game featuring the band's classic hits, as well as compete for prizes and acquire unique virtual merchandise.

The virtual space will also house a club and social hub for fans to connect.

In a statement, the Stones said: “Bringing our music to the virtual world of Beat Galaxy is an innovative way to connect with our new and existing fans.”

Supersocial, the company behind the virtual world's creation, played a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life.

Foounder of the company, Yonatan Raz-Fridman, said: “We are thrilled to bring one of the most storied rock bands of all time to Roblox.

“This collaboration not only highlights the versatility of Beat Galaxy but also the continued impact the virtual experience is making for artists, both new and world-famous.

“With the ongoing success of Beat Galaxy, we continue to underscore that artists can engage with fans in new and meaningful ways in the metaverse.”

Alvaro Velilla, UMG's senior vice president of new business, added, “At Universal Music Group, it is our mission to constantly innovate music discovery and re-discovery while presenting unique opportunities to our artists.

“The Rolling Stones’ entrance to Beat Galaxy is a testament to our inventive approach toward music engagement.

“We’re excited to reimagine the band’s work through this activation and inspire other artists and labels to explore the potential of virtual spaces for music and fans.”

The Rolling Stones' Roblox experience is live now.

Earlier this year, there were reports music played on Roblox would count towards the Billboard Charts, which turned out to be a miscommunication.

But Roblox’s head of music told NME in 2022 artists could sustain successful careers without ever having to perform live gigs.