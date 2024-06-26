Jamie Foxx is "doing amazing", several months on from his health scare.

The 56-year-old actor took time out of the public eye from April to December last year after he was struck down with a mystery medical complication, but his daughter Corinne Foxx has revealed he is fit and acting again, and she's been enjoying working on their show 'Beat Shazam' together.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He's doing so great, he's doing amazing.

"[I'm] so grateful to be able to work on ['Beat Shazam'] with him and spend so much time with him.

"He's playing a lot of pickleball! That man and pickleball; it's like he's playing twice a day every day... It's a whole thing. He's fully in it."

Corinne is planning her wedding to Joe Hooten, and while the 30-year-old presenter admitted it has been a "stressful" process, her famous father has been helping out - even if his "vision" isn't the same as hers.

She laughed: "He was telling me he wanted LED screens with my face on it and I was like, I don't know about all of that..."

And though Corinne joked she needs to prevent Jamie from arriving at the ceremony on a horse, she thinks he'll find the big day more emotional than funny.

She said: "I'm a little worried about him walking me down the aisle.

"Obviously it's gonna be beautiful and amazing but, yeah, he's gonna be crying for sure."

Jamie is yet to have revealed exactly what happened, but in December he made his first official public outing since April 2023.

At the time, the 'Django Unchained' star admitted he "couldn’t walk" six months prior while battling a mystery illness, and wouldn't wish what he went through on his "worst enemy".

He received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Los Angeles, as he walked across the stage to accept the Vanguard Award, but admitted it wouldn’t have been possible earlier in the year.

Getting emotional while speaking to the audience, he said: "You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago - I couldn’t actually walk.

"I cherish every single minute now - it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over ... when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel - I didn’t see the light."

He then joked: "I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there."