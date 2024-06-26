Paul Walter Hauser has blasted Vin Diesel for "mistreating" people.

The 37-year-old actor insisted he will always "out" stars who behave unprofessionally and has "a blast" doing so as he objected to being confirmed to the 'Fast and Furious' star.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Paul was unimpressed when the interviewer compared his 'Inside Out 2' character Embarrassment to Groot, who is voiced by Vin in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films.

The interviewer said: “You’re like Vin Diesel now."

The 'Cruella' actor replied: “Please don’t say that. I like to think I’m on time. And approachable.

"I love people but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it’s a blast.”

The 'Black Bird' actor's comments some time after Vin was locked in a feud with his co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor previously admitted he only agreed to appear in 2017's ‘The Fate of the Furious’ if he didn’t have to share scenes with Vin in order to avoid "drama".

He said: "I wanted to forgo drama. I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody."

In 2016, the 52-year-old star sparked speculation when he complained about the professionalism of some of his male co-stars on the franchise on Instagram and branded them “candy a***s” and he’s now claimed he received a lot of support from the crew following his candid rant.

He told America's Vanity Fair magazine: “[It was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note.”

Although he insisted “nothing specific happened” that made Dwayne speak out, he revealed he and Vin went on to have a meeting in his trailer to address the post, where they agreed to disagree because they are “philosophically two different people”.

Some time later, 56-year-old Vin claimed he had given his co-star “tough love” to improve his performance in the movies.

He said: "I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

And the former WWE actor branded his co-star’s claims “bulls***” and admitted he “laughed hard” when he read the remarks.

He said: "One part of me feels like there's no way I would dignify any of that bulls*** with an answer.

"I've been around the block a lot of times. Unlike [Diesel], I did not come from the world of theatre. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently.

"And I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there's some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it's just that simple.

“So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed. And somewhere I'm sure Fellini is laughing too."