Bam Margera has been sentenced to six months on probation, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct.

The 'Jackass' star will be subjected to random drug testing during his time on probation, which comes after he was charged with assaulting his musician brother Jess Margera and making threats to other family members at his Castle Bam home in Chester County, Pennsylvania, in April 2023.

The 44-year-old star accepted a plea deal on Wednesday (25.06,24), as his trial was due to begin.

Speaking afterwards, Bam - who will mark one year of sobriety in August - told ABC 6's Action News: "I needed that to realise I would go on drinking benders and I would end up in situations that were really not good.

"Now that I've done this amount of time, I don't want to go back to that lifestyle.

Bam's mother April Margera, who attended the hearing on Wednesday, admitted her son has "been through a lot in his life".

She said: "He's doing really well and we want him to keep going and get this behind him, really. But we all love him and we just want him to do great.

"He's been through a lot in his life, he's had a lot of access and he's had a lot of power and it's hard to come down from that."

If Bam tests positive for drugs during a random test, he could be sent to jail.

In April 2023, Bam initially pleaded not guilty to an assault charge after turning himself in to police in Pennsylvania, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bam was freed on a $50,000 bail, and the judge ordered him to stay away from his brother Jess and complete a drug and alcohol assessment.