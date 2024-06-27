'Night at the Museum' star Bill Cobbs has died aged 90.

The 'West Wing' star's brother Thomas G. Cobbs confirmed his sibling passed away "peacefully" at his home in California on Tuesday (25.06.24).

Thomas wrote on Facebook: "We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs. On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones. As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time."

Bill didn't get into acting until his mid-30s when he swapped a car salesman career for a crack at show business.

His first movie role came in 1974, at the age of 40, in 'The Taking of Pelham One Two Three'.

Bill - who was initially a radar technician in the US Air Force for eight years - went on to appear in the likes of 1983 film 'Trading Places', Martin Scorsese's 1986 motion picture 'The Color of Money' and 1992's 'The Bodyguard', which starred Kevin Costner and the late, great Whitney Houston.

In more recent years, the star became known for playing Reginald in 2006 movie 'Night at the Museum', which featured a star-studded cast, including Ben Stiller and Robin Williams.

Bill's character was one of three retiring security guards, with Dick Van Dyke and Mickey Rooney portraying the other two, Cecil and Gus respectively.

The actor reprised his role for the 2009 follow-up 'Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian', and the franchise's third film, 'Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb', which was released in 2014.

Bill also appeared in some huge shows on the small screen, including 'The Sopranos', 'The West Wing', 'One Tree Hill', and 'Star Trek: Enterprise'.

And he was still winning accolades into his 80s, after scooping a Daytime Emmy Award aged 86 for his part as elderly neighbour Mr. Hendrickson in Canadian children's television series 'Dino Dana'.