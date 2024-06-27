Taylor Swift “tapped into” Sir Paul McCartney’s house system to play tunes at one of his most star-studded bashes.

The ‘Bad Blood’ singer, 34, was among a raft of famous faces who recently got together at the 82-year-old Beatles icon’s Los Angeles mansion along with Taylor’s NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce, 43, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

Jimmy Kimmel, 56, who was also at the bash, told ‘The Howard Stern Show’ during an appearance with his 46-year-old wife Molly McNearney: “We were invited to a dinner that night and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party and said, ‘Why don’t we all go to the party?’ And so we went to the party.”

Even though Jimmy joked Taylor was “DJ’ing” at Sir Paul’s house, he stressed: “It wasn’t like she was hired to work there.”

The talk show host added: “(She) had her iPhone, and she kinda tapped into the house system.”

When Howard asked Jimmy if Taylor was there “with Travis Kelce, her man”, the talk show host said: “Yes, indeed! Yes, indeed,” while his wife added: “He’s very good looking.”

When Howard asked if their was a “jam session” at Sir Paul’s considering the amount of musicians at the gathering, Jimmy said: “No, but people were dancing in the kitchen – including Molly.”

There were around mostly world-famous faces at the event, and Jimmy said he was overwhelmed by the amount of star power in The Beatles singer’s house.

He went on: “I think what you do at a party like that is you gravitate toward the people you already know, and you go, ‘Can you believe that this is happening and that we’re here?’ And you kinda leave it at that.”

Jimmy admitted he did talk to Bruce Springsteen, 74, adding: “He’s funny, you know? We had a good chat.

“We talked about Elvis, and we talked about – I don’t know – just being in LA. “We even had that moment, like, ‘Can you believe this party?’ Even Bruce Springsteen was like, ‘This is some party!’”

Molly added she ended up in “the corner with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox”, who she was “so relieved to see”.

She added: “It was one of those parties where I didn’t know how to hold my body.

“I didn’t know where to look! I didn’t know what to do. It was like one more famous person after another.”