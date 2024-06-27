‘The Fantastic Four’ will be a 1960s-set superhero tale.

Comic book movie fans were sent into a frenzy when Marvel released a poster for the upcoming installment in the franchise on Valentine’s Day that showed its characters in a period home setting, with some speculating at the time it looked as if the film was going to make a comment on America’s family dynamics in the ’60s.

A handful of their theories have now been confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, 51, who told ‘The Official Marvel Podcast’: “‘The Fantastic Four’ will be a period piece set in New York City.

“However, it’s probably not the New York City many are familiar with.

“There was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a ‘4’ symbol and there was a cityscape in the corner of that image.

“There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the ‘60s in our world.

“Those are smart observations, I’ll say.”

Set for a cinema release on 25 July, 2025, production on ‘The Fantastic Four’ is set to launch later this year.

The superhero quartet in Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’, which were characters first created for Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, will be played by Pedro Pascal, 49, as Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby, 36, as Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn, 30, as Johnny Storm (The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, 47, as Ben Grimm (The Thing.)

The cast will also include Ralph Ineson, 54, Paul Walter Hauser, 37, Natasha Lyonne, 45, and 30-year-old Julia Garner.

Filmmaker Matt Shakman, 48, who was behind ‘WandaVision’, is directing ‘Fantastic Four’ from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

Actor Joseph Quinn recently said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: “With the story of ‘The Fantastic Four’, it feels like we want to get this right.

“There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films. That felt very compelling to me.

“And again, going back to who’s involved, Matt, of course, the director, I think is brilliant, and the cast, and I’ve read it, and the script is brilliant. It’s really brilliant. I’m delighted to have this opportunity.

“Superhero movies are movies about people. And if we’re invested in the people and the characters and the peril and the spectacle, then that’s why people go to the theatres to watch films.

“We’re not just in a penny; we’re in for a pound with this one. We’re going to go for it.”