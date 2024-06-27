Kylie Jenner infuriated her family when she made the pilot stop their plane as it was taxiing so she could get off.

The 26-year-old beauty mogul - who has children Stormi, six, and two-year-old Aire with former partner Travis Scott - had initially been excited to join her mom Kris Jenner and siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner on a trip to Aspen but when they hit delays due to bad weather, her anxiety began to escalate.

In a confessional early in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Kylie said: “I am very excited. I have been wanting to go to Aspen this year.

"I try to snowboard at least once a year and I’m just feeling blessed to be around family.”

A 30-minute delay then turned into almost two hours of waiting before the captain eventually explained they couldn't travel without "better visibility", so suggested they flew to Grand Junction, a three-hour drive away from Aspen, instead, prompting Kylie to get cold feet.

She said: “I don’t think that is safe. I don’t like to drive in the snow. Last time I was in Aspen there were three crashes on the streets.

“I am just saying I don’t want to drive three hours in the snow. I’m here, I’m ready and I’m packed but I’m not going to Grand Junction...

“I am really good with flying. I am now but I wasn’t in the past. I have gotten much better but I am having a lot of anxiety.

“I am just not comfortable right now and I am thinking about my kids. I am maybe dramatic but I feel like something isn’t safe.”

Kylie admitted her mental health had been deteriorating even before she had arrived for the flight.

She said: “I’ve been having a really bad feeling for the last two days. I couldn’t even sleep last night. I just have a really bad feeling. I don’t like this series of events. I feel like I have to go. I think I’m going to get off.”

She then called for the plane to stop as it was taxiing and disembarked, much to the annoyance of her relatives.

Kendall complained: “Kylie, the fact that you even put that out in the universe is one of the weirdest things. You are not supposed to speak it into existence.

“I’ve known Kylie since the day she was born and I am not discrediting her panic. I don’t know why she does this but it is also part of a pattern for her. She’s done this many, many times. I think she thinks she can get away with whatever.

Kendall continued: “The fact that she always gets out of this s*** is very f****** annoying. I’m the wrong one.”

Kim agreed: “But it is always like this. It is always like this. She didn’t follow through."

And Khloe was also upset that Kylie "always" avoided spending time with them, but also seemingly had no qualms leaving her family and "letting them die".

She questioned: “She felt unsafe so you are going to leave your whole family and let them die?

“Why would you leave your mom and your sisters but she’s that worried about herself?”

Kris was more understanding about her daughter's anxiety.

She told the cameras: “The minute Kylie says turn the plane around, I know she’s serious. I know the anxiety is overwhelming and I don’t think anything is going to change her mind.”

The group eventually arrived in Aspen without a hitch - but still unaware if Kylie was joining them.