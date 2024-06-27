WWE star Rhea Ripley marries fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews

2024/06/27 11:00 (BST)

WWE star Rhea Ripley has marred fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews.

The former Women's World Champion - whose real name is Demi Bennett - tied the knot with her fellow Australian in a gothic-themed ceremony last weekend, for which they both wore black.

The 27-year-old fighter shared a photo of the happy couple kissing on their big day, with Rhea clutching a bouquet containing various flowers including black roses.

She captioned her Instagram post: “Til death. [black heart emoji] 23.06.24 (sic)".

Fellow WWE star Bianca Belair commented: “Congrats!!!!!!”

And Dominik Mysterio, who is Rhea's 'Monday Night Raw' paramour shared a string of black heart emojis.

Rhea and 35-year-old Buddy - whose real name is Matthew Adams - announced their engagement in August 2023.

Showing off her new ring in a photo of the couple kissing, she wrote on Instagram at the time: “1000x YES! Pure F—king happiness! [heart emoji]) (sic)".

Buddy currently works for All Elite Wrestling, having been released from his WWE contract - in which he fought as Buddy Murphy - in 2021.

Rhea previously reflected on the differences in fortunes she and her partner have experienced with WWE.

She told Logan Paul on his 'Impaulsive' podcast: “He’s happy for me and he knows how far I can go in this company and how far his limitations are as well.

“It’s a male-dominated sport, there’s only so many females in it, so if you really show that you’re different and you connect with the crowd in a certain way, you’re going to skyrocket to the top.

“He knows that when he was in WWE, he hit a peak there. The platform that I’m on [in WWE] is higher. I feel like he doesn’t get threatened by that and he says doesn’t either, so I take his word. I trust him. I believe him.

“He’s very comfortable in what he’s doing. He loves to help me along the way and help me grow, which is what a relationship should be.”

