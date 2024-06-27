The 'WWE 2K24' 'Post Malone and Friends' DLC pack has landed.

The 'Circles' hitmaker contributed two of his tracks and selected a a bunch of tracks that traverse multiple genres for the soundtrack, whilst he has also designed his own outfit.

The 28-year-old star - whose real name is Austin Post - enters the ring to 'Gun Under The Gun (MFG)', which was made by LA rock outfit Militarie Gun especially for the soundtrack.

The lineup also includes Sensational Sherri, The Headbangers, The Honky Tonk Man, and Manager Jimmy Hart.

The is the second DLC, with the 'Pat McAfee Pack' set for July 24, 'Global Superstars Pack' on September 20, and WCW Pack on November 13.

It follows May's ‘ECW Punk Pack’, which added the likes of CM Punk, Bubba Ray Duddly and Sandman to the game.

All of the DLCs can either be purchased individually, through the Season Pass, or will be automatically included with the ‘WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition’ and the ‘Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition’ of the game.